Alabama representatives react to government shutdown

Friday night, the government failed to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government funded, causing a government shutdown to ensue.

Late Friday night and Saturday, representatives of the state of Alabama voiced their opinion on the matter.

Gov. Kay Ivey voiced her disappointment in the Democratic Party in a statement her office released Saturday:

“I am disappointed in Senate Democratic Leadership in Washington for their failure to pass a Continuing Resolution to fund the federal government. I have been in contact with Alabama’s Congressional Delegation and stressed the importance of avoiding a government shutdown. Although the shutdown should be ended quickly, so that important government services including the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are funded, a shutdown will have no immediate impact on current state services. The business of Alabama state government will continue as usual, despite the inaction of liberal politicians in Washington.”

Rep. Martha Roby voiced her disappointment in the Senate Democrats Friday night:

"While I continue to have serious concerns with short-term funding measures, I still voted in favor of the Continuing Resolution this week in the House because I believe it is critical that we keep the government open and running, especially as it relates to our military and reauthorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). I am deeply disappointed that Senate Democrats chose to let the government shut down over an unrelated immigration issue that does not have an immediate deadline.

My congressional offices will remain open to serve the needs of those I represent. I will continue working with my colleagues to work towards a solution to properly fund our government."

Rep. Mike Rogers also released a statement Friday night:

“One of the fundamental purposes of our government is to provide for the common defense to protect our liberties. Unfortunately, Democrats chose illegal immigrants over our brave men and women who serve in uniform and forced our government to shut down. Their actions also hurt children across East Alabama and the country that rely on CHIP. Playing politics with those who defend our freedom and the health care of the kids who need it the most is unconscionable to me.”

U.S. Senator Doug Jones released a lengthy statement on the shut down:

“Today, I voted to keep the federal government open past midnight tonight and to renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program – finally – for six more years. Let me be clear: millions of our most vulnerable young Americans have been used as political pawns in this process, as the Children’s Health Insurance Program sat in limbo for four months leading up to this debate. At the end of the day, we all know this is not how government is supposed to run but I made a commitment to more than 150,000 children and their families who depend on Alabama’s CHIP program, ALL Kids. Because of CHIP and the many families in Alabama and around our country that would be put in jeopardy by a government shutdown, I felt compelled to vote yes.

We need a long-term budget in place that reflects our values and we know that this bill falls short. Among other things, this short-term bill failed to provide a lifeline for health care access in rural communities, did not fully address the opioid epidemic or the looming crisis with pensions, did not protect DREAMers, and did not fully fund our military. We have a responsibility to put the interests of the people before partisan in-fighting and I remain hopeful that we can find common ground and end this shutdown immediately."

Other Alabama U.S. Senator Richard Shelby commented on the first government shutdown since 2013:

“It is unacceptable that Democrats would vote against a measure to keep our government open to do the work of the American people. I do not believe that shutting down the government is a solution to the problems we face as a country. A shutdown is destructive to the American taxpayer, no matter the circumstances.

Republicans are working hard to keep the government running, and we also want to approve a long-term reauthorization of CHIP, which provides millions of children with needed health insurance coverage. While a long-term funding measure is preferred, this CR would allow Congress the ability to continue ongoing and proactive negotiations in an effort to approve a bipartisan, bicameral funding bill.

Democrats have chosen partisan politics over funding our government, funding our troops, and providing health insurance to low-income children and pregnant women. The American people deserve better.”

Rep. Terri Sewell responded on Twitter Saturday:

In a government where Republicans control every lever of power, it is a failure of leadership that the GOP cannot gather the votes to pass a basic spending bill. It's time for Republican leaders to start working with Dems rather than just relying on their party #TrumpShutdown — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.