Auburn Campus Kitchens hungry for improvements in 2018

Auburn’s student-led food recovery organization, Campus Kitchens Project, is working to reduce their waste while feeding more people.

Campus Kitchens Project works to combat food waste and hunger in the Auburn/Opelika area and now they are working to make the organization more sustainable.

Campus Kitchens is reducing food waste and fighting food insecurity, which helps build a sustainable community, but now they want to improve their day-to-day operations.

“Two of the initiatives that we are looking at right now are the pans that we use to pick up the food. So, we use a mix between plastic and aluminum. We are trying to get funding to get more plastic pans or metal or something that can be reused for years to come, and not that just has to be recycled," said Campus Kitchens Vice President Kenzley Defler. "Then we also use paper towels for if we spill food or to clean up our kitchen and that kind of thing. So we are trying to move away from paper towels and use rags instead that are reusable and then we can just take them home and wash them.”

Some of those changes will be able to be made thanks to a $5,000 check that Campus Kitchens received, courtesy of Publix Super Market Charities.

The organization is also trying to increase the number of meals they can prepare for people in need, and a new partnership with Golden Corral in Opelika is helping them do that.

“We have been recovering about 20 half-pans every night of the week. So we go Sunday through Monday, seven days a week right after they close for the night and we recover the food and this has greatly increased our recovery numbers," said Campus Kitchens President Ginny Lampkin.

In 2017, Campus Kitchens collected over 21,000 pounds of food and prepared more than 15,000 meals.

Organization officials hope to get closer to reaching their goal of being more sustainable during Tiger Giving Day on Feb. 21.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.