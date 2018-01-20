Women, men gather in Montgomery for SPLC women's march

A year after the historic Women's March on Washington, the Southern Poverty Law Center organized a Power to the Polls Women's March held in Montgomery.

“I had an opportunity to participate in the women’s march last year in D.C., and it was such a transformative experience and having moved down here to Alabama, I have met so many outstanding women and I wanted an opportunity to bring them all together,”said Erin Fitzgerald, with SPLC.

Despite the name, the march isn’t just for women.

"I am a man, which means that I have more power than women, according to the world today and that's absolutely ridiculous, and so I want to come out here and show people that everyone deserves equal rights. I want to fight for every single person in this country," said Derrick Williams.

“Women's rights are human rights and I do believe that real men do support women's rights, and I being a war veteran, I fought for the rights of all and not some," Travis Jackson said.

Jackson said while the country has come a long way, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

"This is 2018 but you got many officials that still think like it's 1918," said Jackson.

Dexavia Turner, who attended the march, agreed.

“It’s sad that it’s 2018 and we’re still having to fight for these rights. Hey, but we’re here and we’re going to do this thing and we’re going to continue to fight until we get those equal rights,” Turner said.

The Women’s March Power to the Polls is an event to launch a national voter registration tour and Fitzgerald, who organized the event, said it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This state specifically saw the power of voting in December and it's a movement we need to keep going," said Fitzgerald.

The march comes just a month after Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in the special election. In that specific election, it was African-American women who played a major role.

"One thing that really stood out to me recently was the election with Roy Moore and Doug Jones. It was high percentage in African-American women and that really spoke to me because I am an African-American woman and if we can make a change like that I think we can make a huge change in other places as well,” said Khadidah Stone, who attended the march.

On Jan. 21, Women’s March will gather in Las Vegas, Nevada, for their national event.

