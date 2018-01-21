Manhunt moves out of Autauga County, but search still on for 1 suspect

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of a shooting in Clanton Saturday night.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the search is centered around Interstate 65 at the Autauga County Road 68 overpass. Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said authorities were involved in a search for two men after a robbery and shooting in Clanton, and the search led into Autauga County. He said one of the suspects has been arrested.

Sunday morning, Sedinger said the department received a call that a man had gone to a house on County Road 99 and asked for a ride to Clanton. Sedinger also said someone reported seeing a man on the side of CR 99.

As of noon, Sedinger says the suspect is no longer in Autauga County. Clanton Police Chief Keith Maddox says authorities checked out a home in Coosada that may have been the location of the suspect, but he was not there.

Chilton County Sheriff's Office says Alabama Law Enforcement Agency air support and the Department of Corrections dog team is involved in the search. The sheriff's office also says Clanton Police Department is heading the search.

Clanton police say they do not have a description or photo of the suspect at large at this time, but the suspect in custody has been identified as Willie Edwards Reeves. He is listed in the Chilton County Jail as being charged with robbery, possession of firearm by convicted felon, assault first degree, and attempted murder.

