Manhunt suspect identified, still at large

One suspect is in custody after a Saturday shooting in Clanton, while another is still at large. The search for the suspect led to a manhunt that extended across counties Saturday and Sunday.

The Clanton Police Department advises that Willie Edwards Reeves, 23, of Montgomery has been arrested and charged. Andrekus Jawuan Wooley, 22, of Millbrook has been identified as the second suspect in a shooting on Wade Street in Clanton. At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the scene of the shooting and found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to UAB hospital by helicopter.

Witnesses said the suspects left the scene in an old white Lexxus. A deputy saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop, leading to a chase. The chase led into Autauga County, and near the 196 mile marker the driver of the suspect vehicle left the roadway and entered the median.

The two suspects left the vehicle and ran in the direction of County Road 20. After a short foot chase, one suspect, Reeves, was arrested, but the second ran into the woods.

Multiple agencies, including the Autauga County Sheriff's Office, assisted in the search for the second suspect, setting up a perimeter in which the area between County Road 20 and County Road 68 was the focal point. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency air support and the Department of Corrections dog team were involved in the search.

The search continued until 3 a.m. Sunday, but the suspect was not found. At 7:30 a.m., Clanton police received reports that a person matching the suspect's description was seen in the area of the manhunt. They learned the suspect had hidden in a vehicle overnight. Witnesses advised of his last known location and authorities tracked the suspect across to U.S. 31 and County Road 68, where the track ended.

Authorities then learned that a nearby resident gave the suspect a ride to an address in Coosada, but when officers checked out the address and the surrounding area they could not find him. However, after checking the scene they recovered enough evidence to identify the suspect as Wooley.

Wooley is described as 5-foot-9-inches and 180 pounds. His most recent address was in Wetumpka. Warrants have been obtained for charges in this case.

Clanton police say they do not have a photo of the suspect at large at this time.

Reeves is charged with robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault first degree, and attempted murder. Police say a firearm matching witnesses' descriptions was found at the scene when he was arrested.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.