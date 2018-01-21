Manhunt underway in Autauga County; 1 in custody, 1 still at large

Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.More >>
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.More >>
Alabama's newest senator has called for military members to be paid during the government shutdown.More >>
Alabama's newest senator has called for military members to be paid during the government shutdown.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>