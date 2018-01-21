Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash

A Brundidge man was killed Saturday evening when he was hit by a vehicle in Pike County.

According to the Alabama State Troopers, the crash happened on U.S. 231 near the 173 mile marker. The victim, 60-year-old Eddie Davis Copeland, was hit and killed by a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Fred Reynolds Hudley, 87, of Brundidge. Troopers say Copeland was trying to cross the highway.

Hudley and a passenger in his car were not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.