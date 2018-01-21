Vernon: Sun Sunday, Rain Monday

Who ordered all the sun?! I hope you get a chance to enjoy what will be a beautiful, warm day across all of Alabama. Sunny skies and southerly winds will team up and throw temperatures into the low 70s for an afternoon high Sunday. A few areas near the Alabama-Florida state line may make it up into the mid 70s.

Sadly there will be a hiccup along the way with this fair weather and it arrives Monday. A cold front will sweep through the state Monday afternoon/evening. All of Alabama will likely see rain and we could see a few strong storms move through our area during the early evening hours. Our severe threat is very low, but we'll keep a close eye on the radar for you. Make sure you're weather aware and connected no matter where you are through the WSFA First Alert Weather App.

Our severe weather chance is very low, but present. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Alabama under are a MARGINAL threat for severe storms. That places us at a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5, with high being the best chance for severe weather. Instability is limited as dew points look to climb only to near 60 during the time of this cold frontal passage. We'll continue to monitor this to see if trends show better severe weather parameters, but as of right now our severe weather threat is very weak.

Regardless, we'll watch radar closely as we deal with a few showers Monday morning and the bulk of the rain and possible thunderstorms during the late afternoon/evening hours.

Behind the front, high pressure and dry weather will return quickly Tuesday and remain in place through the end of the week. Temperatures each day will be near normal in the upper 50s to low 60s for afternoon highs. We'll likely deal with another system late Friday/early Saturday that will bring another round of rainfall.

