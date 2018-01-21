Montgomery police investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead.

According to MPD, the cash happened on North Boulevard at Louisville Street, on Friday at around 9:13 p.m. Officers and fire medics responded to the two vehicle collision.

Police say the crash involved a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The initial investigation indicates the Mountaineer was stalled in the left lane of Northern Boulevard, and the driver got out to take a look at her vehicle. The driver of the Silverado was traveling in the left lane and hit the Mountaineer and the pedestrian.

The Mountaineer driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was uninjured.

Police are still investigating the crash.

