Senator Jones calls for military to be paid during shutdown

Alabama's newest senator has called for military members to be paid during the government shutdown.

The office of Senator Doug Jones says he has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote on a measure that would ensure service members are paid during the federal government shutdown. The measure was introduced by Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, early Saturday morning, and Jones co-sponsored.

The measure was blocked by Senator McConnell.

Jones released the following statement Sunday morning:

"Around the world and here at home, our military and their families continue to serve during this shutdown. Senator McConnell pledged that we would vote on a measure to guarantee that they will continue to get paid, but two days later he still hasn't kept his promise to hold a vote. I co-sponsored this measure immediately after the shutdown took effect early Saturday morning because our troops don't deserve to become a pawn in this political game. I am calling on the Majority Leader to bring this bill to an immediate vote in the Senate so we can provide certainty to those brave men and women who continue to sacrifice on our behalf."

The shutdown has entered day two amid a blame game on both sides.

