Macon County Humane Society looking for county's help

The Allens say that they are in desperate need of funding so that they can move the animals out of their home. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Brad and Susan Allen have been running the Macon County Humane Society from their home for about two and a half years. They rely on donations and grants to make ends meet for the animals in their care. They say that they are in desperate need of funding so that they can move the animals out of their home.

“Macon County Commission is pretty apathetic addressing animal welfare or issues in the county. We’ve just decided not only as the humane society, but also as citizens of Macon County, that it’s time to make them do the right thing. We’re here to be a partner as a humane society, to be a support, but its a two way street and we’re just not getting any kind of return from the county,” says Macon County Humane Society Director, Susan Allen.

A tragic turn of events for the Allens has inspired them to build a new facility, hopefully with some help from the county.

“Our oldest child passed away on January the 4th, and he’s kind of our inspiration for all of this because shortly before his death he told us ‘you know, y’all are doing such a great thing, you just gotta change your setup,’” says Susan Allen.

The new facility will feature three wings of climate-controlled kennels, an area for sick animals, and an adoption center. They hope that the new facility will also help them attract more volunteers.

The Allens say that they plan on addressing Macon County officials at the commissioners meeting on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.