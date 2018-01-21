Missing Millbrook man found safe - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Michael Ray Headley. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Michael Ray Headley. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) -

The Millbrook Police Department says a man missing from the area has been found safe. 

Michael Ray Headley, 38, was reported missing Sunday by his family. They said he was discovered missing at 6 a.m. and was last seen Saturday night at 10 p.m.  

Headley does not have a vehicle and it is not known how he left his residence. 

