Missing Millbrook man found safe

The Millbrook Police Department says a man missing from the area has been found safe.

Michael Ray Headley, 38, was reported missing Sunday by his family. They said he was discovered missing at 6 a.m. and was last seen Saturday night at 10 p.m.

Headley does not have a vehicle and it is not known how he left his residence.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.