22-year-old killed, another injured in Montgomery shooting

Montgomery Police are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of 22-year-old Terrence Mahone.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Bonaparte and the West South Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, officers located a vehicle that had run into a sign. Inside the vehicle, they located Mahone, the passenger, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

A second adult male, the driver of the vehicle, had sustained a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting happened at the intersection of Woodley Road and East South Boulevard. The circumstances around the investigation remain under investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

