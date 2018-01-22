Fans of Zelda Road Taco Bell hold candlelight vigil

Customers held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a Montgomery Taco Bell destroyed by fire.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, the Taco Bell in the 2600 block of Zelda Road partially collapsed after catching fire Wednesday morning. Based on a scene evaluation, investigators believe the fire began in a small room holding "electrical distribution equipment."

About 100 people came out in support of the location, paying tribute and remembering their favorite Taco Bell.

The owners of the Zelda Road location released a statement last week thanking the community for their support. They also say they’re planning a comeback and will rebuild.

The owners stated:

“We will have a true celebration upon re-opening and hope that all of you that Quiero Taco Bell will Run to the Border on Zelda and LiveMas with us!!!!”

