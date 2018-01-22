187th Fighter Wing airmen to return home from deployment

Following a three-month deployment to Southwest Asia, members of the 187th Fighter Wing are returning home.

The around 300 service men and women are expected to arrive at Dannelly Field Air National Guard Base around 4 p.m. Monday, according to officials.

The airmen were deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, which is a combined task force that works with regional partners to fight against ISIS.

From all of us at WSFA, welcome home!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.