Families welcome 187th Fighter Wing airmen home from deployment

The airmen left the plane in search of their loved ones. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Families wait for their airmen with hand-made signs. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After three months of deployment to Southwest Asia, members of the 187th Fighter Wing have landed at Dannelly Field Air National Guard Base in Montgomery.

This is Tom Isenberg’s fourth deployment. His wife Trista was at the homecoming early.

“I don’t think it gets any easier. It’s hard every time… it really is,” Trista Isenberg said. “We’ve talked to him on facetime and on the phone but it’s just not the same."

Alongside Trista was her friend Jennifer Jones. Jones’ husband was also deployed to Southwest Asia.

“We missed having him home for the holidays and we’re really excited to get him home,” Jennifer Jones said. “It’s hard. We’ve done this a lot though so we’ve unfortunately gotten very used to it but we just roll with it."

When Allen Lee was in Southwest Asia for deployment, his wife Lori Lee gave birth to their second son, Braxton. Monday’s homecoming was Allen’s first time seeing his son in person.

“Surreal. first time meeting him… I don’t know. Hard to say,” Allen Lee said.

David Canton left for Southwest Asia when his daughter was only a month old.

“She’s so different. You can’t punch a little smile off her face… she’s obviously mine,” Canton said.

It was his first time being away from his family on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“I tell you what it really reinforces the meaning of Christmas to your family,” Canton said.

Aside from spending time with his daughter, he wants to enjoy the simple things in life.

“Drive my truck. Pet my dog,” Canton said.

According to officials, around 300 service men and women were deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, a task force that works with regional partners to fight against ISIS.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.