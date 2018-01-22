FIRST ALERT: Showers, some strong storms possible through the evening

Right now, a line of heavy rain and gusty wind is pushing through parts of central and south Alabama. These showers and embedded thunderstorms are all ahead of an approaching front; over the past couple of hours, signs have shown some weakening in the overall impacts, but we will still be dealing with a good helping of both powerful wind gusts and heavy, blinding rain at times during the evening commute.

Some localized flooding has been reported in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

Although there is some wind shear available, there just doesn't look to be enough instability in our atmosphere to produce any major severe weather threats. That's a good thing... that will help keep the chance for one of these rogue storms to turn sever rather low as we head into the evening. An isolated stronger storm of two can not be ruled out, but that chance for any development will fizzle as we go after dark tonight.

The actual front will move into our region after the wet weather moves out, and rain will start to slowly dry up across the entire viewing area by later on tonight. Now just because we see if a passing cold front does not mean temperatures are going to dramatically change; after we clear things out, temperatures look to be back into the 40s statewide.

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind the front, no arctic air will be found in Alabama. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler, but we're still looking at a high around 60 degrees. No changes made to the long-term forecast. High pressure will dominate the weather across the Deep South for the remainder of the work week with the next chance of rain coming over the weekend.

