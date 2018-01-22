Eric: Strong storms into the afternoon

What a remarkable turnaround the state of Alabama has experienced. Montgomery was at 10 degrees Thursday morning. Yesterday afternoon, we topped out in the lower 70s with sunshine. We'll be tracking a cold front pressing through the area today. As the front approaches, a line of showers and thunderstorms will develop. While we don't expect a major severe weather outbreak, a few strong to marginally severe storms can't be ruled out...

TODAY: Any and all thunderstorm action will remain west of Alabama through the morning commute. By late morning (after 11 a.m.), thunderstorms will find their way into west Alabama. This activity will quickly spread eastward into the early part of the afternoon.

Instability remains a limiting factor as these storms work through, but it's close enough to justify a low-end severe weather risk. Any storms that manage to flare up could support a damaging wind gust or even brief, spin-up tornado. The window of opportunity from west to east will run from 11am-8pm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind the front, no arctic air will be found in Alabama. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler, but we're still looking at a high around 60 degrees.

