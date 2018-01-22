5th Annual Mardi Gras Block Party, Cajun Cook-Off Saturday in Montgomery

Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association will host their 5th Annual Mardi Gras Block Party and Cajun Cook-Off on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the 100 block of commerce street.

The Block Party is free and open to the public, and, as an added bonus, the MDBA has obtained a special permit that will allow open containers in the Entertainment District during the event.

The Cajun Cook-Off is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased for $20, any remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $25. All proceeds will benefit the Valiant Cross Academy.

Entertainment for the Block Party will be provided by the Grammy award-winning Rebirth Brass Band beginning at 1:30 p.m.

No outside alcohol is allowed and in true Mardi Gras fashion, costumes and dancing shoes are encouraged.

Mark Bullock and Tonya Terry will be crowned King and Queen while also serving as the ceremony masters.

The excitement of this event has even reached Mayor Todd Strange. Strange is excited to bring the spirit of Mardi Gras to everyone in Montgomery saying, “We look forward to a festive, family-friendly celebration that is enjoyed responsibly.”

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.