Homicide investigation begins after 2 shot in Dallas County

(Source: WSFA 12 News) One of the victims was found burned inside this car

Detectives in Dallas County have begun a homicide investigation after the brutal shooting of two men Saturday morning.

According to Mike Grantham with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 30.

Grantham says the first victim was shot execution style after attempting to run away from the suspect. The second was shot while inside a vehicle, which the suspect then set on fire before fleeing the scene.

The shooting was witnessed by nearby deer hunters, Grantham says. After witnessing the shooting, the hunters got into a nearby vehicle and attempted to catch up to the suspect but were not successful.

The suspect was last seen on Highway 80 heading towards Montgomery.

So far officials say there have been no arrests. A motive for the shooting is unknown

