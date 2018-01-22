Hunters witness double homicide in Dallas County

(Source: WSFA 12 News) One of the victims was found burned inside this car

Detectives in Dallas County have begun a homicide investigation after the brutal shooting of two men Saturday morning.

"It's shocking because of its brutality," said Dallas County sheriff homicide investigator Mike Grantham.

According to Grantham with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 30. Grantham says the first victim was shot execution style after attempting to run away from the suspect. The second was shot while inside a vehicle, which the suspect then set on fire before fleeing the scene.

"We learned the suspect's vehicle pulled up by the car occupied by the two people who are now deceased, got out of the vehicle. A conversation took place, some shots were fired from the subject standing outside the vehicle," said Grantham.

The investigation later revealed the shots were intended for the passenger.

"After that the subject went back to the car and removed an item from the car, not sure what that item was and then he set the car on fire," Grantham said.

Nearby deer hunters witnessed the shooting, Grantham says. After witnessing the shooting, the hunters got into a nearby vehicle and attempted to catch up to the suspect but lost him once they reached Highway 80. The suspect took a right headed towards Montgomery.

"The vehicle got up to 100 miles per hour," Grantham said.

Dallas County district attorney Michael Jackson says this is a clear case of capital murder.

"Basically two people got assassinated so this will be a capital murder case," said Jackson.

Investigators aren't releasing the victims names until family members have been noticed. We do know the men were in their thirties.

"We do know we are in the process of looking for a dark blue extended cab Chevy truck. Older model truck, early to mid 90s," said Grantham.

So far officials say there have been no arrests. A motive for the shooting is unknown

