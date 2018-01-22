ADPH to hold special flu shot clinics

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
A restaurant inside a Montgomery gas station was shut down Friday after receiving a score of 45 during an inspection.More >>
Huntsville police have charged a man with murdering his mother.More >>
