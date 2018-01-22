ADPH to hold special flu shot clinics

After possible flu-related pediatric and adult deaths, the Alabama Department of health will be providing flu shot clinics across the state.

ADPH says it has received a report of suspected pediatric flu death, and if it's confirmed, it would be the first pediatric influenza death in our state this flu season. Public health officials say they won't release where that suspected pediatric flu death occurred.

Vaccines will be available for both children and adults and there will be no charge for the vaccination, according to ADPH officials. A list of locations, dates and times can be found at this link.

Alabama recently reported "widespread" geographic spread to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I have never seen a flu season this serious. Pediatricians are alarmed about the severity of recent cases and I urge families to be vaccinated against influenza as well as follow the advice of their physicians regarding any treatment measures, including antivirals." Dr. Wes Stubblefield President of the Alabama Chapter of the American of Pediatrics stated.

Acting State Health Director Scott Harris says though flu activity is still high in large cities it is going down in smaller communities. He said they calculate this by hospital capacity; hospitals in Birmingham are still full, but smaller hospitals are seeing a decline.

ADPH is also offering preventative measures to protecting against the flu:

Get the flu vaccine, it is not too late

Stay home when ill

Cover your cough and sneeze

Clean and disinfect

Some of the symptoms of influenza include fever, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches, and extreme fatigue.

