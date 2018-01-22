Houston County inmate accused of injuring a deputy

A Houston County Correctional Deputy is recovering after being injured by an inmate, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Aqueelah Borders is accused of hitting a deputy in the forehead with a plastic food tray.

The incident happened Sunday night around 7:00 pm. The deputy was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment and required stitches.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy had worked at the Houston County Jail for about two months and there had been no prior conflict between the inmate and deputy. There had also not been a history of violence with the inmate in terms of assault risks towards deputies.

The sheriff's office isn't sure what prompted the incident and at this time, the deputy’s name has not been released.

According to the Houston County Jail Inmate website, Borders was serving time for one count of possession of dangerous drugs and five counts of insufficient funds check.

Borders is charged with assault second and her bond has been set at $15,000.

