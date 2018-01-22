Poke restaurant coming to midtown Montgomery

High Five Poke Co. is set to open on Feb. 5 in midtown Montgomery. (Source: High Five Poke Co. Facebook)

A new restaurant is coming to midtown Montgomery.

High Five Poke Co. is set to open on Feb. 5 at 2938 Carter Hill Road.

The restaurant will serve Poke (pronounced: PO-KAY), which is a traditional Hawaiian raw fish dish served with rice.

“Our goal is to make everything as fresh and true to the ingredients as possible,” said co-owner Avery Ainsworth .

The seafood will be imported from the Gulf Coast through the Destin Connection.

The restaurant will also serve chicken and shrimp bowls. Bowls will range in price from $9 to $12.

High Five Poke Co. also has an outdoor ping-pong table.

