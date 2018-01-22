Family of triple homicide victims to meet 5 years later

Five years after a triple homicide of Montgomery residents, family members will meet to remember their loved ones and make another public plea for information in the case.

Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson, Quinones King and Rodney Cottrell were found dead on Jan. 13, 2013. They were discovered in the backseat and trunk of a silver vehicle along the I-85 exit ramp in Union City, Georgia, by a Union City police officer.

The Georgia Fulton County Medical Examiner's officer confirmed King, 33, and Cottrell, 43, died from asphyxiation. 32-year-old Colquitt-Thompson, who was found in the trunk, died from strangulation.

Family members met at the Madison Park Community Center over a month later to make a plea to the public for someone to come forward with information. Now, they will make the same plea at the same place. The families will meet again on Wednesday in hopes of finding justice for their lost family members.

In 2016, Cottrell's family spoke out about the unsolved case. They believe the victims were visiting relatives of Colquitt-Thompson and King at the time of the homicide, and they think it was a setup.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.