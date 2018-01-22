Montgomery gas station restaurant shut down after health inspection

The restaurant inside the Quick Serve #38 at 4101 Troy Highway was issued an emergency order requiring it to close immediately after the routine inspection. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the restaurant inside the Quick Serve #38, or Marathon Foods, at 4101 Troy Highway was issued an emergency order requiring it to close immediately after the routine inspection.

As of Monday afternoon, the restaurant hadn't been approved to reopen. The gas station is still open and selling gas and prepackaged food items.

According to ADPH, some of the items found during the inspection were:

The self-serve condiment bar did not have a sneezeguard

Soup was being improperly cooled.

Large pots of soup were at the wrong temperature in the walk-in cooler

Pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and cooked jalepenos were between 47°F to 49°F on the self-serve condiment bar

Chicken, beef, and pork were between 44°F and 48°F in the walk-in cooler

Cooked beef, pork, and rice were not properly dated.

The ice machine contained mold

There was no food thermometer in the establishment

The establishment did not have any hot water.

There were no paper towels at the kitchen handsink.

There were rodent droppings in the cabinets

Chemical cleaners were stored next to food and spices

Based on state health regulations, an establishment's permit will be immediately suspended if it receives less than 60 on an inspection.

The health code states: "The permit shall remain suspended until all priority and priority foundation items are corrected, the permit holder or their designee has registered to attend an accredited program regardless of the Priority Category of the food establishment, and the rating score is eighty-five or above."

