Montgomery gas station restaurant shut down after health inspection

A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
An Arizona woman gets a medical scare when what she thought was the flu turned out to be a flesh-eating disease.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."More >>
A disaster official says at least nine people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
A man is behind bars, accused of killing his elderly mother inside the north Huntsville home where they both lived.More >>
