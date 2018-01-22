New indictments, 1 guilty plea in Montgomery pill mill case

The pill mill prosecution has now expanded to eight defendants, including three doctors, three nurse practitioners and two office workers at Family Practice. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Two additional employees of a Montgomery doctor’s office have been indicted in an ongoing pill mill investigation.

Suzanne Brownfield and Akash Kumar, who both held administrative positions at Family Practice, were each indicted on a single count of health care fraud. Both appeared before Judge Gray Borden Monday afternoon. The pill mill prosecution has now expanded to eight defendants, including three doctors, three nurse practitioners and two office workers at Family Practice. All face felony counts.

Doctors Gilbert Sanchez and Shepherd Odom pleaded guilty to information prior to indictments in late 2017.

In December, Lillian Akwuba, Julio Delgado, Steven Cox, and Elizabeth Cronier were indicted on 87 combined counts, marking one of the largest pill mill prosecutions in Alabama’s Middle District. These defendants charged in the second wave of indictments face multiple counts for their alleged involvement in prescribing medications such as fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methadone, alprazolam, and other medications for “no legitimate medical purposes” and aiding and abetting the distribution of controlled substances.

On Monday, Cox pleaded guilty to two felony counts: conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and health care fraud. Cox was released on bond following his plea.

Sanchez was the first to be indicted and arrested for his involvement in running a pill mill out of his office, Family Practice. Sanchez pleaded guilty to five counts of information. During that hearing, prosecutors said Sanchez was fueling the opioid epidemic by prescribing unnecessary medications to those who were addicted to opioids and ordering medical tests and therapy for financial gain.

The indictment for Akwuba, Delgado, Cox, and Cronier stated the defendants devised a scheme alongside Sanchez to defraud health care benefit programs by ordering tests and procedures under “materially false and fraudulent pretenses” and diagnosing the patients with vague and unsubstantiated medical conditions.

The health care plans that were reportedly defrauded through this scheme include: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, VIVA Medicare Plus, Alabama Medicaid Agency, Alabama Public Education Employees' Health Insurance Plan and UnitedHealth Group, INC.

Court documents indicate those who were illegally prescribed controlled substances were forced to come in every 30 days for an office visit to receive more medication.

“After performing these unnecessary office visits, the defendants would bill and cause to be billed the health care benefit programs providing health insurance to the patients for the office visits,” the indictment stated. “Each office visit resulted in a bill of around $75.00.”

The business model reportedly brought in millions for the practice. Following Sanchez’s arrest, paychecks bounced for employees on three different occasions.

“The practice was a lucrative business venture,” the indictment stated. “In 2014, the practice earned gross receipts of or about $4,352,352.63. In 2015, the practice earned gross receipts of or about $3,292.549.40. In 2016, the practice earned gross receipts of or about $3,087,530.25."

Defendants and charges:



Suzanne Brownfield, billing

Health care fraud

Akash Kumar, billing

Health care fraud

Shephard Odom, Doctor

Controlled substance: sell, distribute, or dispense and aiding and abetting Money Laundering: interstate commerce

Gilberto Sanchez, Doctor

Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance Health care fraud Money laundering Money laundering Money laundering



Lillian Akwuba, nurse practitioner:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Controlled substance: sell, distribute or dispense Health care fraud: aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Controlled substance: sell, distribute, or dispense Money laundering – interstate commerce Interstate Commerce; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Julio Delgado, doctor:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Steven Edward Cox, nurse practitioner

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Elizabeth Cronier, nurse practitioner

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.