Montgomery police respond to 2 crashes, pedestrian injured

A pedestrian was injured in a crash off the West South Boulevard Monday night.

There was a crash involving a pedestrian on the service road near W. South Boulevard and Court Street, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The pedestrian's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

At the same time, there was a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Court Street and W. South Boulevard.

There were minor injuries in that crash, and traffic was temporarily rerouted so the vehicles could be moved.

