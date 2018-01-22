Proposed house bill would prohibit adults from smoking in car with children

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
At least 16 people skiing on the slopes of a volcano in central Japan were injured by flying rocks during a surprise eruption and a subsequent avalanche Tuesday, and one person later died.More >>
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is defending President Donald Trump on the president's disparaging comments about immigrants from Africa and Haiti.More >>
Russia-linked Twitter networks are pushing a conservative meme related to the investigation of Russian election interference, researchers say.More >>
