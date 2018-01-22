Proposed house bill would prohibit adults from smoking in car with children

A proposed bill in Alabama’s legislature would prohibit adults from smoking in a vehicle with a minor.

According to HB 26, which was proposed by Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Jefferson County, smoking would be prohibited inside a vehicle where a minor is also riding. This law would apply whether the vehicle is moving or stopped.

“I think it’s important because we as adults have choices. And children do not have choices to get in or out of a car,” Hollis said. “It’s all about trying to protect the health of the children.”

If signed into law, it could be punishable by a $100 fine.

Hollis said the bill would help protect kids from second hand smoke.

“For every four people who die from using tobacco, one dies from second hand smoke,” Ginny Campbell, Government Relations director for the American Cancer society Cancer Action Network, said. “There is no safe exposure to second hand smoke.”

Some lawmakers expressed concern the bill would further restrict the rights of smokers if passed.

“I don’t think it’s taking away anybody’s rights. I think that the same way we have to step outside of a building to smoke a cigarette, I think it is only fair to step outside of a car to smoke a cigarette especially when we have children in the car,” Hollis said.

The bill passed out of committee last week. It still needs to pass both the house and the senate before going to the governor for final approval.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.