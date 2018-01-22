Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital with serious injuries - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A pedestrian was hit by a car in Montgomery Monday evening, the Montgomery Police Department reports. 

According to MPD, a man was struck by a vehicle on Day Street near Colony. 

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

