Bailey is full of energy and learning fast

Bailey is really growing fast. She is 12 weeks old and full of energy!

Bailey is making great progress with all of her training. This week Bailey has learned her name and responds well when she is called. She is now focusing on learning to lay down and stay when told.

Anne Parker Stanford with Service Dogs Alabama says in just one days’ time Bailey learned how to sit!

“She is one smart pup,” Stanford says.

One of her favorite things to do is chase her tennis ball. She also loves to play tug of war with her rope toy! Of course, like any normal puppy, chewing is a big part of her daily activities as she likes to chew on anything she can get her paws on.

She also loves to take short walks to the mailbox, with the mailman being her new best friend of course!

Bailey has also conquered her fear of going up and down stairs and now goes on and off the porch like a big dog.

Also, this week Bailey’s friend Lilly came over for a visit and they played hard.

Check back next week to see what Bailey has learned and where she has been. Also, check out Service Dogs Alabama and see how you can donate to help the support of training dogs like Bailey for people with disabilities.

