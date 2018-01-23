Flu season also causing issues for dogs

The flu bug is causing major health problems all across the country but it’s not just people being affected. Canine flu is also a big problem in many states.

Symptoms of canine flu may include a cough, runny nose, fever, decreased appetite and just being tired and run down.

Veterinarians say you can get ahead of the virus by getting your dog vaccinated. They say it’s especially important for pets that are with other animals at doggy daycares, dog parks, or kennels.

“What we do is advocate heard immunity,” said veterinarian Dr. Eric Bucki. “We try to vaccinate as many as possible even if they are healthy and don’t have symptoms or signs.”

Most dogs recover within two to three weeks but some dogs may develop a secondary infection that could lead to things like pneumonia. Dogs diagnosed with the flu must be kept away from other dogs for at least 21 days to keep it from spreading.

There are also a number of other bacterial infections going around. If you have any concerns about your dog’s health, contact your vet right away.



