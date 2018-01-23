Amanda: Finally seasonable and sunny

There is no denying it: the first month of 2018 has been full of ups and downs when it comes to our over temperature pattern. Last week, we woke up to teens one morning and then just the other afternoon we were in the 70s. After a roller coaster of a January so far, it looks like we wrap things up this month with more "standard" or average conditions.

Today: At midnight the temperature in Montgomery was near 60 degrees, but by sunrise this morning we were down into the 40s. You can thank that quick drop to the passing of a cold front (the same front that was responsible for yesterday's showers and storms). This boundary has now cleared the area, and it will leave us with a mostly sunny sky and a bit of a breeze; high pressure will begin to build into the area by this afternoon, and it looks to hang around our region a while. Highs are on either side of 60 degrees later today, and that is right on par with seasonable averages in Alabama.

More of the Same: If you end up enjoying the forecast later today, then you'll probably be excited to hear that it doesn't change much for the rest of our work week. Fair weather sticks around Wednesday, and highs are in the upper 50s for many. With the exception of maybe a few extra clouds, our Thursday and Friday both look to be similar to today as well; highs will warm into the low and maybe even mid 60s for the milder spots by the end of the work week!

Weekend Rain?: Thanks to the return of southerly slow, we will start to up our overall cloud cover a bit by Friday, and it's all going to be ahead of our next chance for rain. Unfortunately, timing wise it does look like shower could impact any weekend plans, another front moves through the area, and as of right now coverage looks to be close to 50 percent both Saturday and Sunday. Wouldn't say that the weekend looks like a washout right now, but we will fine tune the details and update you as we get closed to our next system approaching.

