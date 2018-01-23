Teaching why literature matters at Carver High

Being an educator comes with a lot of responsibility, but one high school English teacher at Carver Senior High School handles it with ease every day, and her name is Lasheena Crenshaw.

For Crenshaw, becoming an educator wasn't about finding a job, it was about fulfilling her purpose in life.

"I've always wanted to be an educator, being a little girl growing up I knew that was my purpose and that was my calling and where I would be most effective. I go to work every day knowing that this is something I am supposed to be doing," said Crenshaw.



With big dream of becoming an educator, Crenshaw left her home of Los Angeles so she could study at Alabama State University. While there, she took her passion for literature and learned how to relate it to the lives of kids nowadays.



"Literature is something I have always enjoyed, I want my students to be able to take some of the classics and be able to understand that these are some of the same things that happen in today's society. Just being able to be literate, to be able to write well, to speak well and be able to apply what you have learned in my classroom in pretty much every aspect of your they is very important to me," said Crenshaw.



After almost a decade of teaching, this educator is beloved by her high schoolers because of how genuine she is and her willingness to always help them become not only better students, but better people, too.



"They like that I don't sugarcoat; they like that I keep it, as they say, one hundred, I love being able to help! It;'s like, okay: my focus right now are these kids in this classroom and my goal each day to is make sure I am making a difference," said Crenshaw.



Congrats Mrs. Crenshaw, you're this week's Class Act!

