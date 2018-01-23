75-year-old woman dies in Daleville house fire

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A 75-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Daleville Tuesday morning.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
