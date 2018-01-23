75-year-old woman dies in Daleville house fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

75-year-old woman dies in Daleville house fire

A 75-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Daleville Tuesday morning.

According to Daleville Director of Public Safety William Powell, the victim has been identified as Jane Clancy.

The fire happened on Wildwood Loop around 2 a.m. The State Fire Marshal's Office says while the fire remains under investigation it is believed to have been accidental.

