Victim identified in Daleville house fire

DALEVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

A 75-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Daleville Tuesday morning.

According to Daleville Director of Public Safety William Powell, the victim has been identified as Jane Clancy. Powell says Clancy died while trying to save animals she was caring for at her animal shelter, All Breeds Rescue and Adoption.

At least 20 dogs, 15 cats, and some ducks died in the fire. They were being cared for inside the home.

In a message posted on the shelter’s Facebook page, they noted 47 dogs and 1 cat did survive the fire. They are being treated at shelters across the Wiregrass. Volunteers from shelters were at Clancy’s home salvaging supplies Tuesday afternoon. They said some of the animals rescued suffered from smoke inhalation and some were burned.

Clancy’s shelter is asking people to make donations to the following shelters where the animals are being held to help fund their care and medical needs:

  • SOS Animal Shelter

  • Troy Animal Rescue Project

  • Dothan Animal Shelter

  • Save a Pet Dothan

  • Wiregrass Humane Society

  • Ozark-Dale County Humane Society

The fire happened on Wildwood Loop around 2 a.m. The State Fire Marshal's Office says while the fire remains under investigation it is believed to have been accidental.

