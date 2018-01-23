Editorial: Life is a right or wrong decision

This week represents the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s legalization of abortion.More >>
This week represents the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s legalization of abortion.More >>
Hi, I’m Rich Deem, CEO of the Montgomery Area Food Bank.More >>
Hi, I’m Rich Deem, CEO of the Montgomery Area Food Bank.More >>
Our national post office continues to lose money - a lot of it.More >>
Our national post office continues to lose money - a lot of it.More >>
This is a guest editorial from Dr. Tommie Tonea Stewart, Dean of the College of Visual & Performing Arts at Alabama State University.More >>
This is a guest editorial from Dr. Tommie Tonea Stewart, Dean of the College of Visual & Performing Arts at Alabama State University.More >>
As the new year has started I wanted to look back at the year Gov. Ivey had.More >>
As the new year has started I wanted to look back at the year Gov. Ivey had.More >>
Every time the President tweets I think to myself what is this guy thinking.More >>
Every time the President tweets I think to myself what is this guy thinking.More >>
It's that time for us to start coming up with our New Year's resolutions.More >>
It's that time for us to start coming up with our New Year's resolutions.More >>
The New York Times reported that The Dow climbed more than 200 points on Monday and was above 24,850, a record high.More >>
The New York Times reported that The Dow climbed more than 200 points on Monday and was above 24,850, a record high.More >>
So the big election is over and half the voting public in the state is none too happy and the other half is euphoric.More >>
So the big election is over and half the voting public in the state is none too happy and the other half is euphoric.More >>