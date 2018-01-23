Dothan bank robbery suspects sought

A note in the door indicated the bank would be closed for the rest of the day following a morning robbery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Dothan Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery.

Two men walked into the Servis 1st Bank at 1620 Ross Clark Circle around 9 a.m., each armed with handguns. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

One suspect was wearing a light-colored jacket with hood while the other was dressed in all black. Both had their faces covered, so additional information on descriptions wasn't immediately available.

At the time of the heist, authorities said there were no customers in the building, only employees.

The men fled in a light-colored sedan, though a make and model wasn't specified. Authorities are still reviewing surveillance video.

Check back for additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.