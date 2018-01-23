Federal charges for former Tuskegee officers after inmate beating, cover-up

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Two former Tuskegee Police Department lieutenants have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly taking part in the beating of an arrestee, as well as an attempted cover-up, the U.S. Department of Justice Department announced Tuesday.
The Dothan Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery.
Two additional employees of a Montgomery doctor's office have been indicted in an ongoing pill mill investigation.
Montgomery Police are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of 22-year-old Terrence Mahone.
Tom Anderson, the District Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, which covers the city of Troy and Pike County, has officially recused his office in the ongoing investigation over the arrest and hospitalization of Ulysses Wilkerson, 17.
Richard Canterbury, one of three people accused in an alleged Selma gun mill, has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly Fort Mitchell Dollar General shooting.
An unnamed man who walked into a Montgomery hospital Sunday with a serious gunshot wound has been downgraded to non-life-threatening condition, the Montgomery Police Department said Monday morning.
The Montgomery Police Department released its 2017 crime statistics Friday, outlining changes from 2016. And overall, crime in Alabama's capital city was down for the year.
