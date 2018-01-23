Man faces capital murder charges after 2 killed in Dallas County

Gordon faces two counts of capital murder for the shooting (Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

A 29-year-old is facing capital murder charges after he allegedly gunned down two men in the Sardis community Saturday morning.

According to Dallas County Sheriff Capt. Mike Grantham, Christopher Gordon is charged with two counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths of Antonio Green, 31 and Corey Terill Hardy, 40.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Dallas County Roads 7 and County Road 445.

A couple of hunters who witnessed the shooting were able to give authorities a description of Gordan’s vehicle which led authorities to him home in Lowndes County.

Grantham says Gordon confessed to the murders, claiming the three were often partners in small-time drug transactions. On Saturday the drug deal went sour and that’s what led to the shooting.

Gordan is accused of not only shooting the two men but also setting their vehicle on fire before leaving the scene.

Gordon was taken to the Dallas County Jail under an unknown bond amount.

