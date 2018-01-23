Crenshaw County Schools superintendent search down to 5 candidat - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Crenshaw County Schools superintendent search down to 5 candidates

(Source: Crenshaw County Schools Facebook) (Source: Crenshaw County Schools Facebook)
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The search for Crenshaw County's next superintendent over the schools has been narrowed down to five candidates.

According to the Crenshaw County Schools Facebook, the finalists are Jennifer Burt, Ashley Catrett, Joseph Eiland, Dodd Hawthorne and Donnie Powell.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly