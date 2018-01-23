Pedestrian access improvements possible for the South Boulevard

The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >>
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.More >>
At least 16 people skiing on the slopes of a volcano in central Japan were injured by flying rocks during a surprise eruption and a subsequent avalanche Tuesday, and one person later died.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.More >>
