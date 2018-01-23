Pedestrian access improvements possible for the South Boulevard

The Alabama Department of Transportation will hold a community interest meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will be in Montgomery and will be concerning potential pedestrian and access management improvements for the South Boulevard, specifically the portion between the Interstate 65 Interchange and Davenport Drive.

Representatives from the ALDOT will be at the meeting to talk about the proposed project and give details about the technical aspects of the process. According to the city of Montgomery's Facebook event, the purpose of the meeting is to give residents the opportunity to be a part of the public process portion of the project.

The meeting will be held at Gateway Park Lodge, 3800 Davenport Drive. It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Community members will be able to give written comments on the issue.

The meeting will be an open house forum.

