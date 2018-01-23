ADOR offers tips to taxpayers for filing taxes

The 2018 tax season starts Feb. 1 and the deadline to file is April 17. The Alabama Department of Revenue is offering some tips for filing safely getting refunds back as soon as possible:

Tip 1: File Early ; ADOR says taxpayers should file as soon as possible after receiving their W-2s, 1099s and other documents. This can help ADOR approve refunds earlier and allows taxpayers to beat ID thieves to the punch.

; ADOR says taxpayers should file as soon as possible after receiving their W-2s, 1099s and other documents. This can help ADOR approve refunds earlier and allows taxpayers to beat ID thieves to the punch. Tip 2: Employers - File those W-2s ; By Jan. 31, employers should have filed employee W-2 information with ADOR. If they file late, they may face penalties and slow the processing of their employees' tax returns.

; By Jan. 31, employers should have filed employee W-2 information with ADOR. If they file late, they may face penalties and slow the processing of their employees' tax returns. Tip 3: Safety First ; ADOR helps prevent state revenue and taxpayer money from ending up in the wrong hands. Fraud detection reviews, accuracy checks and matching against employer W-2s help ensure the safe transfer of money.

; ADOR helps prevent state revenue and taxpayer money from ending up in the wrong hands. Fraud detection reviews, accuracy checks and matching against employer W-2s help ensure the safe transfer of money. Tip 4: Track the Progress ; ADOR will start releasing 2017 income tax refunds on March 1. Taxpayers can track the progress of their refund via ADOR's website My Alabama Taxes. It's available 24/7. Refund progress can also be tracked by calling 1-855-894-7391 or 1-800-535-9410.

; ADOR will start releasing 2017 income tax refunds on March 1. Taxpayers can track the progress of their refund via ADOR's website My Alabama Taxes. It's available 24/7. Refund progress can also be tracked by calling 1-855-894-7391 or 1-800-535-9410. Tip 5: Take a Selfie ; Taxpayers can download the Alabama eID app, free in the App Store and Google Play, to speed up refunds and protect their identity. They can register their eID on the My Alabama Taxes website and enroll in the "Opt-In" program, which will notify them when a tax return is filed. The app lets taxpayers safely verify that they did file the return, or decline the transaction because they did not.

; Taxpayers can download the Alabama eID app, free in the App Store and Google Play, to speed up refunds and protect their identity. They can register their eID on the My Alabama Taxes website and enroll in the "Opt-In" program, which will notify them when a tax return is filed. The app lets taxpayers safely verify that they did file the return, or decline the transaction because they did not. Tip 6: File for Free ; Taxpayers can file state returns for free using My Alabama Taxes, which requires signing up for a username to access their income tax account, file their return and make payments. Sign up here.

; Taxpayers can file state returns for free using My Alabama Taxes, which requires signing up for a username to access their income tax account, file their return and make payments. Sign up here. Tip 7: Be Patient ; First time filers can expect their refunds within 8 to 12 weeks, because their information must be validated and entered into ADOR's system. E-filers can expect their refund about 8-10 weeks after the date they receive their filing acknowledgment from the state. Paper filers' returns will take about 10-12 weeks to process, because ADOR must manually enter their information.

; First time filers can expect their refunds within 8 to 12 weeks, because their information must be validated and entered into ADOR's system. E-filers can expect their refund about 8-10 weeks after the date they receive their filing acknowledgment from the state. Paper filers' returns will take about 10-12 weeks to process, because ADOR must manually enter their information. Tip 8: Keep in Touch ; ADOR may send letters to taxpayers after they've filed their returns asking for more information. To detect and combat tax identity theft, ADOR may send taxpayers an identity confirmation letter that asks taxpayers to take a short online quiz or provide copies of documents, or a return verification letter that asks taxpayers to verify they filed a return. ADOR also makes accuracy checks and may send taxpayers request for information letters that ask for missing or additional information to support data reported on their tax return, or a tax computation change letter that provides an explanation of changes made to the tax return.

; ADOR may send letters to taxpayers after they've filed their returns asking for more information. To detect and combat tax identity theft, ADOR may send taxpayers an identity confirmation letter that asks taxpayers to take a short online quiz or provide copies of documents, or a return verification letter that asks taxpayers to verify they filed a return. ADOR also makes accuracy checks and may send taxpayers request for information letters that ask for missing or additional information to support data reported on their tax return, or a tax computation change letter that provides an explanation of changes made to the tax return. Tip 9: Stay Informed; Taxpayers can follow ADOR on Facebook here or on Twitter here. This will help taxpayers stay up to date with the latest news.

For more information about Individual Income Tax, visit this site.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.