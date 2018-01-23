4 newly opened Bojangles' restaurants in Montgomery, Selma close

The sign taped to the door of each Montgomery Bojangles' restaurant. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A total of four Bojangles' restaurants that opened in Alabama's capital city and Selma within a year of each other have all closed suddenly, at least temporarily according to a sign affixed to their doors.

According to the company's corporate website, listings for the Eastchase Parkway, East South Boulevard, and Ann Street eateries in Montgomery and the Hwy. 14 location in Selma no longer return with valid URLs.

Brian Little, Senior Corporate Communication Director for the company, confirmed the closures Wednesday morning citing "economic challenges" by the franchise owner/operator, Bojland Alabama Services.

"We have been informed by our Montgomery, AL franchisee of his company’s unforeseen economic challenges and their decision to discontinue operations at four locations in the region," Little said.

The first location opened to fanfare on Eastchase Parkway in October 2016 while the others opened in February, October and the final Selma location in November of 2017.

A sign taped to the door of each location stated it was "temporarily closed" and indicated employees could pick up their paychecks at the Eastchase location at 2 p.m.

The Charlotte, NC-based fast food restaurant, known for its 'famous chicken 'n biscuits', lists 32 restaurants in Alabama, and a total of 765 locations across 12 states.

A Jan. 12 article in the company's home market, written by the Charlotte Observer, is titled "Bojangles' is sputtering two-plus years after going public. What's wrong?" The article details the 40-year-old business's struggles, including plummeting share prices and net income.

