Montgomery's 3 recently-opened Bojangles' restaurants close suddenly

The sign taped to the door of each Montgomery Bojangles' restaurant. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Each of Montgomery's three newly-opened Bojangles' restaurants have closed. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Three Bojangles' restaurants that opened in Alabama's capital city within a year of each other have all closed suddenly, at least temporarily according to a sign affixed to their doors.

According to the company's corporate website, listings for the Eastchase Parkway, East South Boulevard, and Ann Street eateries no longer return with a valid URL.

The first location opened to fanfare on Eastchase Parkway in October 2016 while the others opened in February and the last just months ago in October.

A sign taped to the door of each location stated it was "temporarily closed" and indicated employees could pick up their paychecks at the Eastchase location at 2 p.m.

The Charlotte, NC-based fast food restaurant, known for its 'famous chicken 'n biscuits', lists 32 restaurants in Alabama, and a total of 765 locations across 12 states.

A Jan. 12 article in the company's home market, written by the Charlotte Observer, is titled "Bojangles' is sputtering two-plus years after going public. What's wrong?" The article details the 40-year-old business's struggles, including plummeting share prices and net income.

To be clear, the exact reason for the Montgomery closures has not been identified. WSFA 12 News has been unable to reach an official for comment on the Montgomery closures.

