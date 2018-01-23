Wilcox County man found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sunday shooting death involving a Wilcox County man.

According to the SBI, the investigation comes at the request of Wilcox County Sheriff Earnest Evans. Robert Manley, 47, was found dead Sunday morning in the Red Creek area off WIllie Powell Road, according to SBI officials.

Officials say Manley was found with a gunshot wound, but that is all they know at the time.

