AL civil forfeiture laws go under the microscope

It happens every day. Law enforcement seizes cash, cars, and other property as part of an investigation. You would think that if you weren't convicted of a crime, you would get the property back. Not so fast.More >>
A proposed bill in Alabama’s legislature would prohibit adults from smoking in a vehicle with a minor.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker hopes to improve safety in youth sports by requiring training for coaches. Rep. Jack Williams’ bill would require a one-hour training course.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would do away with marriage licenses and the requirement for people to go through a wedding ceremony.More >>
House lawmakers passed their first statewide legislation this session Tuesday, the bills aimed at helping the lives of veterans.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would require police agencies to collect data on race and traffic stops.More >>
Funding for the Child Health Insurance Program is just one part of a larger funding debate up in Washington.More >>
Supporters gathered on the state house steps in Montgomery Thursday to push for the legalization of ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft statewide.More >>
Alabama Senate Republicans are proposing a modest tax cut that would allow more taxpayers to take the maximum standard deduction on their state income taxes.More >>
Below is a transcript of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's first State of the State address, given Jan. 9, 2018.More >>
