Millbrook man accused of raping 15-year-old

The Millbrook Police Department has arrested and charged an 18-year-old with a rape involving a 15-year-old victim.

According to police, Jaquez Naqwan Harris, 18, of Millbrook, has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape.

While it wasn't reported until Sunday, police say the alleged act happened Friday after the victim spent the night with a friend over the weekend. The two were visiting a relative of the friend when Harris reportedly forced himself onto the victim, forcing her to engage in sexual intercourse, according to police.

After investigation, the department felt they had enough evidence to move forward with an arrest.

Harris has been placed in the Elmore County Jail under a $60,000 bond.

