Oprah speaks on Recy Taylor story at south Alabama church

Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday and a lucky resident was able to meet her. Roemello Russaw met Oprah at the Abbeville Memorial Church of God and Christ where he said Oprah talked about the late Recy Taylor, who died in December. They also went to Taylor's burial site.

Taylor was a black woman from Abbeville whose brutal rape by six white men in 1944 made national headlines. Taylor fought for justice for the crime, but the accused men were never prosecuted. In 2011, the city of Abbeville and state leaders issued an apology to her family.

"Recy Taylor who I did not know – who is not a direct relative of mine, but I feel that some of the power and strength that I am able to carry forth in the world comes from women like her who didn't have the power, but did have the strength," said Winfrey.

Social media was abuzz with sightings of Oprah around the Dothan and Abbeville area.

Russaw was thrilled to meet Oprah.

"I feel motivated and full of joy after meeting her," Russaw said. "It’s like a dream come true, it all feels like a dream!"

Winfrey says she was in town working on a story that will focus on the peace and justice memorial that is being created in Montgomery -- and interviewed families in the Wiregrass.

On her Instagram, she says she was there for "60 Minutes" on assignment. She says the piece will air in April.

The Capri Theatre, The Levi Watkins Learning Center at Alabama State University and The Rosa Parks Museum will each present a Special Tribute Screening of The Rape of Recy Taylor. Saturday, February 24 at 2 p.m.

