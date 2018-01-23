Oprah visits Abbeville, speaks at church about Recy Taylor story

Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.

Roemello Russaw met Oprah at the Abbeville Memorial Church of God and Christ, where he said Oprah talked about the late Recy Taylor, who died in December. They also went to the burial site of Taylor, who was denied justice when she was raped by six men in 1944.

"Recy Taylor who I did not know – who is not a direct relative of mine, but I feel that some of the power and strength that I am able to carry forth in the world comes from women like her who didn't have the power, but did have the strength," said Winfrey.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jan 23, 2018 at 4:57pm PST

Social media was a buzz Tuesday with sightings of Oprah around the Dothan and Abbeville area.

Russaw was thrilled to meet Oprah.

"I feel motivated and full of joy after meeting her," Russaw said. "It’s like a dream come true, it all feels like a dream!"

Winfrey says she was in town working on a story that will focus on the peace and justice memorial that is being created in Montgomery -- and interviewed families in the Wiregrass.

WSFA 12 News caught up with Oprah while she was in Abbeville. Tune in at 10 p.m. for more.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.